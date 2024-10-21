Brazil Faces Diplomatic Challenge as Lula Misses Key BRICS Summit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 78, faced an unforeseen setback when he suffered a head injury at his Brasilia home on Saturday. Doctors at the Sirio-Lebanese Hospital diagnosed Lula with a contusion on his head.



Medical professionals advised against long-distance air travel, forcing Lula to cancel his trip to Russia. He was set to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Despite his physical absence, Lula will participate in the summit through videoconference.



The Planalto Palace assured the public that Lula will maintain a normal work schedule. He will carry out his duties from the executive office in Brasilia next week. This incident follows a hip operation Lula underwent last year, highlighting his recent health challenges.



The BRICS summit in Kazan holds significant importance for the expanded group. It marks the debut of five new members: Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. The agenda includes discussions on global issues, including the Middle East crisis.







The summit will also address political and financial operations within the bloc. Reports from the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council, and Women's Business Alliance will be presented. A new "partner country" category for BRICS is set to be created.



Discussions about creating a BRICS cryptocurrency to challenge dollar dominance have gained traction within the group. Meanwhile, concerns about BRICS militarization have grown since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Moscow using its participation to counter international isolation.



Brazil is scheduled to assume the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2025. Lula's absence may impact Brazil's ability to shape the group's agenda for its upcoming presidency. The summit provides a platform for BRICS to present itself as a voice for the Global South.

Lula will miss planned bilateral meetings with other BRICS leaders. This could potentially affect Brazil's diplomatic relations within the group. For Russia, hosting this summit is a major opportunity to showcase its international status.



China has been a driving force behind BRICS expansion. Lula's absence might be viewed as a missed opportunity for strengthening Brazil-China relations. However, the Brazilian government emphasizes that Lula remains committed to his role in BRICS.



While Lula's virtual participation demonstrates adaptability in modern diplomacy, his physical absence poses challenges. It could potentially weaken Brazil's position within BRICS and impact its ability to shape the group's future direction. Nevertheless, Brazil remains engaged through virtual means, maintaining its commitment to BRICS.

