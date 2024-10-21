Thousands Still Without Power In Greater São Paulo After Moderate Rainfall

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The aftermath of Saturday's moderate rainfall continues to affect Greater São Paulo. As of Sunday afternoon, approximately 8,600 properties remain without electricity. This number, released by the power distributor Ene at 4:56 PM, represents a significant decrease from the 138,000 customers affected on Saturday morning.



Enel has not specified how many of these properties are located within São Paulo's capital city. Earlier on Sunday, at 2:55 PM, slightly over 8,500 customers were still experiencing power outages. The company reported that the blackouts impacted 24 cities in the metropolitan area.



In São Paulo's capital, several neighborhoods felt the impact of the power cuts. Pinheiros, Vila Andrade, Jabaquara, and Santo Amaro were among the affected areas. Enel has stated that around 2,400 of its professionals are on standby to restore service.







The company described the rainfall as moderate to weak, affecting its service area since Saturday morning. Most incidents, primarily in the western and southern regions, are of medium to low complexity. Ene noted that these occurrences are typical of days with light but persistent precipitation.

Thousands Still Without Power in Greater São Paulo After Moderate Rainfall

Despite expectations of heavy storms, Saturday saw only moderate rain across the state. Sunday's forecast predicts cloudy conditions with drizzle for much of the day, especially in the metropolitan region. Meteorologists from the city's Emergency Management Center expect a cold Sunday.



Temperatures in São Paulo city are expected to range between 15°C and 20°C (59°F to 68°F). The air humidity could reach 100%, according to the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet). Inmet has issued a yellow alert for potential storms until Sunday.



This alert indicates a low risk of power outages, crop damage, falling tree branches, and flooding. Despite the challenges, Enel assures that power supply is operating normally in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region, which serves over 8.2 million consumer units.

