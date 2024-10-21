On Monday, UNSC To Discuss N. Korea's Involvement In Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the security situation of Ukraine, related, in particular, to the military support Russia is receiving from North Korea, Iran, and China.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York, the meeting will be held at the request of the United States and Slovenia, which consulted with the Ukrainian embassy.

Assistant Secretary General for Europe, Central Asia and North and South America Miroslav Jenca will report from the UN Secretariat.

It is expected that members of the Security Council will also discuss Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan.

The meeting will kick off at 15:00 EST (22:00 Kyiv time).

At the same time, the Secretariat of the Security Council reported that on October 25, Russia intends to organize an Arriya-format informal meeting to discuss "crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the civilian population" in Kursk region.

In addition, the Russian delegation demanded the holding of another meeting of the UN Security Council on October 31 to "condemn" military aid to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is awaiting an honest and strong reaction from its partners regarding the deployment of N. Korea's military to participate in the war on the side of Russia.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said nearly 11,000 North Korean soldiers are undergoing training in Russia before their combat deployment to the battlefields of the Russo-Ukrainian war.