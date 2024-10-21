ICMEI Food Festival Highlights Irish Cuisine At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: The ICMEI-Food Festival continued its celebration of global delights during the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 with the presentation of authentic Irish cuisine at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The event was inaugurated by Tanvi Duggle, Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of Ireland, and featured a delightful menu designed and prepared by the talented students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Festival President, opened the event by emphasizing the power of food as a tool for cultural exchange.“Cuisine is not just about taste; it's about culture, history, and a nation's identity. We are proud to present Irish cuisine today, which allows us to embrace the rich traditions and heritage of Ireland,” said Dr. Marwah.



Tanvi Duggle, Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of Ireland, expressed her excitement at seeing Ireland's culinary traditions represented at such an important international platform.“Irish food is a reflection of our island's rich history and agricultural bounty. It's an honor to share a taste of Ireland with the people of India, and I am thrilled by the warm response from the audience today,” said Ms. Duggle.



The event attracted an august audience that included diplomats, dignitaries, art and culture enthusiasts, and guests from diverse sectors. The carefully curated Irish menu, prepared by the students of AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, was widely appreciated for its authenticity and creativity. Guests were treated to iconic Irish dishes, leaving them with an unforgettable experience of Ireland's gastronomic heritage.



The event was supported by the Asian Academy of Arts, AAFT University, Writers Association of India, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI). The food festival, a key highlight of the Global Literary Festival, continues to promote cross-cultural exchange through the universal language of food.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143