The Patients Association warmly welcomes the government's ambitious initiative to engage patients, NHS staff, and the public in shaping the future of the National Service. This landmark engagement exercise, launched today, marks a significant step towards genuine patient partnership and places patients at the heart of the NHS's evolution.



Rachel Power, Chief Executive of the Patients Association, said: "For far too long, many patients have felt their voices weren't fully heard in shaping health services. This national conversation, initiated by the government, is a crucial opportunity to change that. We are excited to see patients being given a central role in developing the 10 Year Health Plan for the NHS."

The Patients Association, as an independent charity, speaks directly with thousands of patients living with health conditions each year. This gives us valuable insights into diverse experiences across the health and care system, from widely shared patient needs to unique challenges faced by underrepresented groups.

"We're eager to contribute to these wide-ranging perspectives to help shape a health service that truly meets the needs of everyone it serves," Power added.

The Patients Association recognises the government's focus on three major shifts in healthcare: from hospital to community, from analogue to digital, and from sickness to prevention. These changes could significantly improve patient experience. However, it's vital that these changes are implemented with patients' diverse needs at the forefront, ensuring equitable access and personalised care for all.

To ensure that patient voices are heard and meaningfully incorporated into the 10 Year Health Plan, the Patients Association will be taking several proactive steps to engage patients in the process. "We are committed to working in partnership with patients throughout this crucial process," Power emphasised.

The Association encourages all patients, carers, and members of the public to participate in this important initiative by sharing their experiences and ideas through the NHS platform.

The Patients Association looks forward to working closely with the government, NHS England, and other stakeholders to ensure that patient voices are heard, respected, and acted upon in the development of this crucial 10 Year Health Plan.

Power concluded, "We are an independent charity with a direct line to patients living with any health condition. This gives us a unique insight into patients' experience and a holistic view of the health and care system from their perspective. We talk to thousands of patients each year - including through our national freephone helpline - and therefore are experts in representing patient voice exactly as we hear it."

