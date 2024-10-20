Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market 2024 To Reach $43.12 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 59.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The multi-access edge computing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is expected to grow from $4.13 billion in 2023 to $6.67 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as content delivery optimization, mitigation of network congestion, enhanced user experience, low latency requirements, and advancements in data analytics and insights.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Multi-Access Edge Computing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The multi-access edge computing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching by 2028, the market is projected to reach $43.12 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the development of smart grids and energy management systems, optimization of network slicing, edge-enabled healthcare solutions, and the emergence of open-source MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) platforms.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Multi-Access Edge Computing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Multi-Access Edge Computing Market

The growing number of connected devices is driving the expansion of the multi-access edge computing (MEC) market. These connected devices encompass computing hardware, laptops or desktops, and mobile devices that connect to the internet and to each other through various wired and wireless networks. These devices facilitate a wide range of latency and bandwidth options. Consequently, MEC provides ultra-low latency and high bandwidth, enabling applications to leverage real-time radio network data effectively.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Corporation), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., SpiderCloud Wireless Inc., Vapor IO Inc., FogHorn Systems Inc., Vasona Networks, ZTE Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S. A., Vodafone Group Plc, Telefonica S. A., China Mobile Communications Corporation, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., KT Corporation, LG Uplus Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Inteliquent Inc., PacketFabric LLC, EdgeConneX Inc., AlefEdge Inc., MobiledgeX Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., ClearBlade Inc., Adapdix Corporation, Azion Technologies LLC, Phizzle Inc., Rigado LLC, Johnson Controls International plc, Equinix Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Aruba Networks Inc., Avassa Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cloudera Inc., Section. io Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Size?

Leading companies in the multi-access edge computing market are focusing on developing innovative products for enterprises to secure a competitive advantage. These product innovations include advancements in edge computing hardware and software solutions that provide faster processing, low latency, and enhanced functionality, addressing the diverse requirements of IoT applications and 5G networks.

How Is The Global Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Segmented?

1) By Component Type: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Organisation Size: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

3) By Technology: Augmented Reality, Data Caching, Internet of Things, Real Time Video Analytics, Virtual Reality

4) By End-User: IT And Telecom, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, And Smart Buildings, Datacenters, Energy And Utilities, Automotive And Government, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Multi-Access Edge Computing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Definition

Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is a network architecture that provides IT service environments and cloud computing capabilities at the edge of the network. The primary goals of MEC are to reduce latency, improve network management and service delivery, and enhance the overall customer experience.

Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global multi-access edge computing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on multi-access edge computing market size, multi-access edge computing market drivers and trends, multi-access edge computing market major players and multi-access edge computing market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

