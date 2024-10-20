Nanomaterials Global Market 2024 To Reach $30.62 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nanomaterials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $14.77 billion in 2023 to $17.02 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including increased funding for research and development activities, a rising demand for compact and powerful devices, advancements in camera technology, an increased demand for high-quality video content, and the growing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Nanomaterials Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The nanomaterials market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching by 2028, the market is expected to reach $30.62 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for nanomaterials in drug delivery systems, increased adoption of nanomaterials in tissue engineering, the emergence of energy storage solutions, expanded applications in aerospace, and the miniaturization of electronics.

Growth Driver Of The Nanomaterials Market

The growing utilization of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry worldwide is driving the expansion of the nanomaterials market. These materials are used in healthcare to target abnormalities in individual cells and sub-cells, enhancing the effectiveness of vaccinations and medications by facilitating easier access to the body. As a result, the demand for nanomaterials is increasing in tandem with their applications in healthcare.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Nanomaterials Market Trends?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chasm Technologies Ltd., Cnano Technology, DuPont Air Products Nanomaterials LLC, Elmarco Ltd., Finetex ENE Inc., Glonatech SA, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Nanocyl SA, NanoViricides Inc., Sumitomo Corporation, Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., Zyvex Technologies, US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Nanocomposix Inc., Frontier Carbon Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Cytodiagnostics Inc., Strem Chemicals Inc., American Elements Corporation, Arkema SA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Altairnano Inc., Nano Magic LLC, Imina Technologies SA, Kleindiek Inc., Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Biosensors International Group Ltd., Espin Technology Inc., Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Vive Crop Protection Inc., Johnson Matthey plc, UP Catalyst Ltd., Liquidia Technologies Inc., Applied Nanodetectors Ltd., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nanoco Group plc, Surrey NanoSystems Ltd., Ilika Technologies Ltd., Nanobiotix SA, DUST Identity Inc., Leia Inc., actnano Inc., Hummingbird Scientific Corporation, Voyant Photonics Inc., Nanotech Systems Ltd., Nanosys Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Nanogate AG.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Nanomaterials Market Growth?

How Is The Global Nanomaterials Market Segmented?

1) By Material Type: Carbon Based Nanomaterials, Metal And Non-Metal Oxides, Metal Based Nanomaterials, Dendrimers Nanomaterials, Nanoclay, Nanocellulose, Other Materials

2) By Structure Type: Non-Polymer Organic Nanomaterials, Polymeric Nanomaterials

3) By End User: Paint And Coatings, Packaging, Construction, Electronics And Consumer Goods, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Nanomaterials Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Nanomaterials Market Definition

Nanomaterials are defined as materials with internal structures measuring 100 nm or less, or at least one external dimension that is 100 nm or less. Research in this field leverages advancements in materials metrology and synthesis derived from microfabrication studies, providing a materials science-based perspective on nanotechnology.

Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global nanomaterials market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nanomaterials market size, nanomaterials market drivers and trends, nanomaterials market major players and nanomaterials market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

