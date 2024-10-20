French Foreign Minister Visits Territorial Defense Unit In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot, during his visit to Sumy region, met with service members from the 117th Separate Brigade of Territorial Defense Command North.

That's according to the Command's press service , Ukrinform reports.

During the visit, the minister was shown the equipment handed over to the unit by the French side and got briefed on the latest war developments within Sumy region.

On behalf of the defenders, the Command expressed gratitude for France's constant support to Ukraine.

to give Ukraine 12 Caesar self-propelled guns acquired with money from frozen Russian asset

As Ukrinform reported earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot went on his first visit to Ukraine. He kicked off the trip by commemorating fallen defenders at the Memorial Wall in Kyiv's Mykhailivska Square. The minister also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

French2000 fighters to be equipped so that Ukraine gains edge over enemy - Umerov

At a joint press conference with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Barrot reaffirmed his country's intention to transfer Dassault Mirage-2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in early 2025, as well as to train Ukrainian war pilots to fly them.