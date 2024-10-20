Ukraine Secures Support From Partners Over Victory Plan - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, Ukraine secured support from its Western partners in terms of promoting the Victory Plan presented to them by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That's according to the president's address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state expressed gratitude to France, Lithuania, the Nordic States, and many other partners within the European Union.

"We've also received very positive signals from the United States – we are hearing changes in rhetoric. We are expecting a visit from a team from Washington, so that we can work on the points of the Victory Plan at all operational levels," Zelensky said.

He added that agreements had already been reached on several new support packages, both for defense and energy.

According to the president, these are the tasks that are difficult to achieve, but there is“no other way to defeat the enemy”.

At the same time, he thanked everyone who helps the nation and emphasized that "we must continue working together, in unity, to achieve results for all of us – for all of Ukraine."

"However, while this is happening, unfortunately, there are things going on here, in the rear of Ukraine, that make external enemies seem unnecessary. This is truly an internal enemy," the head of state noted, referring to the latest corruption-related exposures.

He clarified that it is about the situation of the Medical and Social Expert Commissions and "the audacity of certain individuals – particularly prosecutors – who used their connections with the MSECs to obtain fake disability statuses."

"I expect swift and decisive action from law enforcement, especially from the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Prosecutor General's Office. I have scheduled a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council," the president said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, reports emerged in mass media stating that nearly 50 prosecutors from e Khmelnytsky region obtained a disability status in recent years. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin commissioned an official inquiry.

