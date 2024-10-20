Georgian President To Zelensky At Tbilisi Rally:“We Will Enter Europe Together”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a rally in Tbilisi in support of the EU integration path, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that Ukraine and Georgia will join Europe together.

This was reported by SOVA , Ukrinform saw.

The Georgian people are aware that Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression is also a fight for Georgia's freedom, Zurabishvili emphasized.

"I'd like to address Volodymyr Zelensky - from here, on your behalf – and tell him: we know that he is fighting for us and will prevail. And we will enter Europe together," the president of Georgia said in front of a crowd of activists.

She also addressed the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, wishing her country a“European victory”.

"Maia, this day, I hope, will be the day of your victory and the day of the victory of the European referendum. We will enter Europe together," Zurabishvili said, referring to the presidential election in Moldova and the referendum on European integration, both taking place on Sunday, October 20.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the next parliamentary election in Georgia will be held on October 26.

In early October, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said that the European institutions decided to suspend all high-level meetings with representatives of Georgian authorities.

Photo: AA