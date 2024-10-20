Ukraine Expects“Honest, Strong Reaction” From Partners To N. Korea Sending Troops To Russia - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is waiting for an honest reaction from its partners regarding North Korea's of its military servicemen to Russia to support the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.

President Zelensky stated this in a address to the nation on Sunday, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to international leaders and officials who do not turn a blind eye and who speak frankly about the criminal alliance forged between Russia and North Korea, including about the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia, and how the Russians might give Pyongyang in return for such assistance.

He emphasized that instability and threats may become much wider after North Korea starts mastering modern warfare.

Satellite images confirm deployment of Northn troops to Russia - watchdog

"Now we have clear evidence that people are being supplied to Russia from North Korea, and these are not just workers for industries, but also military personnel. And we expect a normal, honest, strong reaction from our partners to this. In fact, this is another state joining the war against Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The president recalled that everyone has the opportunity to see the evidence - both through satellites and through the video that is already coming from Russia.

"This must be addressed. There must be a response. We must counter this. We cannot let evil grow. If the world remains silent now, and if we end up facing North Korean soldiers on the front lines as regularly as we are defending against Shaheds, it will benefit no one in the world and will only prolong this war. A war that must be ended justly and as soon as possible," the head of state emphasized.

Pentagon yet to confirm deployment of Northn troops for Russian war against Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said his agency assessment is that nearly 11,000 North Korean troops are already undergoing training in Russia, set to be ready for combat deployment by November 1.

CNN reported that Russian military had already prepared questionnaires in Korean to facilitate the provision of gear to North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia to support Russia's war effort against Ukraine.