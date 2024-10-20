Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Attends Inauguration Of Indonesia's New President

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa on Sunday attended the inauguration ceremony of Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in Jakarta.

Several world leaders and senior officials attended the oath-taking ceremony of the eighth president of the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

During the ceremony, Namrouqa conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah and HRH Hussein and their wishes of success to Indonesia's new president and vice president and further progress and prosperity to the Indonesian people, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Namrouqa also underlined His Majesty's keenness on enhancing the Amman-Jakarta relations in all fields.

For their part, President Subianto and the Vice President Raka conveyed their greetings to the King and Crown Prince and their wishes of progress and prosperity to the Jordanian people and their keenness on enhancing bilateral ties, the statement added.