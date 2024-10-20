Second Phase Of Water Efficiency Network Project For Green Initiatives Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 – The Jordan Chamber of (JCI) has launched the second phase of a water efficiency project aimed at improving water management within the industrial sector.This initiative is part of the national Water for Lasting Good campaign, in collaboration with the of Water and Irrigation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Water Management Initiative (WMI).In a statement released by the JCI, the water efficiency network was described as an interactive that enables member factories to share knowledge and expertise in water management.The platform's goal is to foster innovation, develop sustainable solutions, and improve water use efficiency. This will yield both economic and environmental benefits while promoting sustainability in the industrial sector and aligning with national water resource management goals.The JCI Chairperson Fathi Jaghbir emphasized the Chamber's commitment to promoting sustainability in the industrial sector. He highlighted that the establishment of water efficiency networks is part of the Chamber's efforts to help industries grow in line with green economy principles, particularly as global trends favor environmentally friendly practices to minimize the negative impact of economic activities.Jaghbir also noted that the initiative aligns with Jordan's economic modernization vision, which advocates for the adoption of sustainable practices across sectors. It also reflects international efforts to implement green trade principles and achieve global sustainable development goals, underscoring the need for collaboration to ensure that industrial facilities meet these evolving sustainability requirements.