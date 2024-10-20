Government Stresses Jordan's Leadership In Media Literacy Ahead Of Global Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 20 (Petra) -- Jordan is leading the region in and information literacy, a crucial field in combating misinformation and disinformation, said of Communication Mohammad Momani.Speaking ahead of the Global Media and Information Literacy Week Conference, Momani emphasized the country's pioneering role and stressed the importance of coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the success of the upcoming international event.The minister highlighted that the conference, organized in collaboration with UNESCO, is expected to draw over 400 distinguished participants from around the world.He pointed out that Jordan's role in hosting the event reflects its commitment to addressing global media challenges and presenting a model of excellence in regional media practices.During the meeting, Zaid Nawaiseh, Secretary-General of the Ministry, announced the launch of an online registration platform for journalists and media professionals interested in covering the conference, noting that criteria for accreditation have been developed in consultation with UNESCO.Members of the organizing committee discussed ongoing preparations and emphasized the need for continuous cooperation to ensure the event showcases Jordan's organizational strengths on the international stage.