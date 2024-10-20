Bani Mustafa, Chatzisavas Discuss Social Protection Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa on Sunday discussed aspects of joint cooperation with the EU Ambassador to Amman, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas.According to its statement, the said the meeting reviewed a slew of its services to the target groups, and its current programs implemented in partnership with the European Union.In this context, the statement referred to the project to support social inclusion in Jordan, which aims to establish a "sustainable" social protection system and enhance the ministry's worker technical capabilities.During the meeting, Bani Mustafa discussed future projects related to the social protection sector in the Kingdom during the coming years within the framework of the Jordan National Social Protection Strategy.Work, she said, is underway to update the strategy for the years 2026-2033, adding that the process of revamping it will be carried out, in a consultative manner with all sectors.For his part, Chatzisavas valued the ministry's efforts, which are reflected in providing "quality" services to the Kingdom's target social groups, stressing the European Union's continued support for Jordan's social protection sector.