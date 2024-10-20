General Staff Update: 95 Combat Clashes Since Start Of Day, Fighting Continues On Seven Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, there have been 95 combat clashes at the front, with fighting still ongoing on seven fronts, most intensely in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors.

This information was shared by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational updates as of 16:00 on Sunday, October 20, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the report, the Russian forces continue to use aviation, including guided bombs, and is attacking across all fronts in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions and taking necessary measures to prevent breaches in their defenses.

Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from Russian shelling. Areas affected by fire include Pavlivka, Khodyne, Kniazhychi, Basivka, Zhuravky, Romashkove, Vodolahi, Moshchenka, Velyka Pysarivka, Hremyach, and Zhovidi. Russian troops carried out aerial strikes on the settlements of Zhovidi and Novenke.

Seventeen guided bombs were dropped by the Russians in their own Kursk region.

forinin

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat clashes have been recorded today. The Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk, while another clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault actions by the enemy near Holubivka and Novoosynove. Three more battles are ongoing near Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces are attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Novosadove, and Zarichne. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 15 combat clashes in this section of the front, two of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian troops attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions near Stupochky once, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled this attack.

In the Toretsk sector, with aviation support, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces twice in the area of Toretsk and also dropped an aerial bomb in the area of Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, nine combat clashes are ongoing in the areas of Selydove, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, Promin, Selydove, and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, 13 combat clashes are ongoing near the settlements of Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove, and Vodiane. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled an equal number of enemy assaults in this section of the front.

'sinup by 1,

In the Vremivka sector, the Ukrainian defenders stopped two assault actions by the Russian troops near Bohoyavlenka, while another assault is ongoing.

The Russians struck Novodarivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv sector, the defense forces repelled two attacks by Russians in the area of Robotyne, with another assault still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks on their positions three times.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian airfield Lipetsk-2, as well as a military plant where Russia produces chemicals for artillery shells and aerial bombs.