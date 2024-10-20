Qatar Participates In Inauguration Ceremony Of Indonesian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jakarta: The State of Qatar participated in the inauguration ceremony of HE President Prabowo Subianto as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah represented the State of Qatar.

HE Al Attiyah, along with his accompanying delegation, was welcomed upon arrival in Jakarta by Indonesian Minister of Investment, HE Rosan Roeslani. His Excellency was accorded formal reception ceremony on this occasion.