Bharattex 2025 - Bhilwara Roadshow Organized In Bhilwara, Rajasthan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – October 19, 2024: The Confederation of Indian Textile (CITI), in association with The Cotton Textiles Export Council (TEXPROCIL), Rajasthan Textile Mills Association (RTMA), and Mewar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), successfully hosted the BharatTex 2025 - Bhilwara Roadshow today. The event witnessed the participation of over 100 key stakeholders from Rajasthan's textile value chain, marking a significant step towards the highly anticipated BharatTex 2025.



Ms. Shubhra, Trade Advisor, of Textiles, of India, was the Chief Guest at the roadshow. In her address, she reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of the textile sector and stressed the importance of industry collaboration to make BharatTex

2025 a landmark event for India's textile industry. Shri Damodar Agarwal, Member of Parliament, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, attended as the Guest of Honour, emphasizing Bhilwara's crucial role in shaping India's textile future.



Key industry leaders delivered impactful presentations, including:

. Shri Rakesh Mehra, Chairman, CITI, underscored BharatTex 2025 as a unique opportunity to position India's textile industry on the global stage. In his address, he stated, "BharatTex

2025 will not only showcase the strength and capabilities of India's textile sector but will also serve as a platform to elevate our global competitiveness. Bhilwara, as one of the key

textile hubs of India, plays a pivotal role in driving this narrative forward. We look forward to the active participation of all stakeholders in making BharatTex a resounding success."



. Dr. S.N. Modani, Chairman, RTMA, shared insights on innovations within the domestic textile sector.



.Shri B.M. Sharma, President, MCCI, emphasized the importance of value chain integration for sustainable growth.



. Dr. Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director, Texprocil, and Ms. Chandrima Chatterjee, Secretary General, CITI, provided a comprehensive overview of BharatTex 2025, outlining

the event's objectives to enhance India's textile exports and drive sustainable practices across the sector.



The gathering also witnessed dynamic discussions between Bhilwara's key industrialists and the dignitaries, where critical challenges facing the textile and apparel value chain were addressed. These discussions reaffirmed the industry's collective commitment to making BharatTex 2025 a global

success.



The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri Dinesh Nolkha, Vice Chairman, CITI & MD, Nitin Spinners Ltd., who expressed his gratitude to all participants and emphasized the need for continued cooperation to elevate India's textile sector to new heights.



The Bhilwara Roadshow has set a strong foundation for BharatTex 2025, with enthusiastic participation and robust support from industry leaders.



