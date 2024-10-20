Amb. Al-Fassam: Kuwait Supports Int'l Efforts Against Transnational Organized Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is keen on supporting international efforts against organized crime, said a Kuwaiti on Sunday.

In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna, Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam said that Kuwait's participation in the 12th for the United Nations Against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), which concluded last Friday, reflected the country's solemn support towards global efforts in this regard.

He indicated that organized crime transcending borders and region was a threat to all societies and individuals, stressing the importance of cooperation in this field amongst world countries and international organizations such as Interpol and others.

He revealed that Kuwait continued to enhance and develop its own capabilities in fighting organized crime including ones committed in cyberspace.

Coinciding with the conference, GCC countries representatives also held meetings with UN entities tasked with combating crime and the selling of illicit drugs, exploring means to fight crime and boost security, he said. (end)

