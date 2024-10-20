Digital Mobs: How Technology Fuels Anti-Christian Violence in Modi's India

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In India's Chhattisgarh state, Hindu nationalist groups are exploiting digital to persecute Christian minorities. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leads this campaign, using messaging apps like WhatsApp to coordinate swift on Christian communities.



The spread of affordable and cheap data plans has transformed rural India's communication landscape. Hindu nationalist organizations have distributed basic smartphones to members, creating an extensive of digital operatives.



The VHP's strategy revolves around WhatsApp groups covering village clusters. Local directors manage these groups, enabling rapid mob mobilization within hours. These groups monitor Christian activities and plan interventions, particularly during funerals.



Mobs attempt to prevent Christian burials unless families convert to Hinduism, reflecting a broader strategy of religious intimidation.







This digital persecution mirrors escalating violence against religious minorities in India since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. Official records show a consistent increase in violent incidents targeting Christians annually.



Christians face church vandalism, physical assaults, false accusations of forced conversions, arrests, boycotts, and coerced reconversions to Hinduism. Some states have witnessed severe violence, with hundreds of churches destroyed.



Law enforcement often fails to protect Christian communities . The political influence of Hindu nationalist groups and encrypted messaging complicate monitoring efforts, leaving Christians vulnerable with limited recourse for justice.

The digital targeting extends beyond Chhattisgarh. Across India, social media platforms spread misinformation and incite violence. WhatsApp rumors have led to mob violence resulting in numerous deaths, affecting various minority groups.



Anti-conversion laws in BJP-ruled states, ostensibly aimed at preventing forced conversions, are frequently used to harass and arrest Christians. Hundreds of pastors have been arrested nationwide under these laws.



As India approaches elections, tensions are expected to escalate. The BJP's Hindu nationalist agenda has emboldened extremist groups, threatening India's constitutional commitment to secularism and religious freedom.



International bodies have launched investigations into the rising violence, but the Indian government has dismissed these concerns, contradicting documented evidence and firsthand accounts.



The weaponization of digital technology by Hindu nationalists represents a significant threat to religious minorities in India. It has transformed smartphones and messaging apps into tools of oppression, amplifying the impact of extremist ideologies and making it increasingly difficult for Christian communities to practice their faith safely.

