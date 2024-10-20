First Baby Born In Shusha After 32 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first baby has been born in the city of Shusha since its liberation, marking a historic moment after 32 years, Azernews reports.

According to the Association of Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), the birth took place at the newly established Modular Hospital in Shusha. The baby, a girl, is the first child of Tarana Khamyyeva, a resident of Shusha born in 1990.

The newborn weighed 3.2 kilograms and measured 54 centimeters in height. The delivery was successfully carried out by obstetrician-gynecologist Tarana Hasanova.

Both the mother and child are in good health, receiving necessary medical care. The hospital staff monitored Khamyyeva throughout her pregnancy to ensure her well-being.