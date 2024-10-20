First Baby Born In Shusha After 32 Years
10/20/2024 3:09:07 AM
The first baby has been born in the city of Shusha since its
liberation, marking a historic moment after 32 years,
Azernews reports.
According to the Association of Management of Medical
Territorial Units (TABIB), the birth took place at the newly
established Modular Hospital in Shusha. The baby, a girl, is the
first child of Tarana Khamyyeva, a resident of Shusha born in
1990.
The newborn weighed 3.2 kilograms and measured 54 centimeters in
height. The delivery was successfully carried out by
obstetrician-gynecologist Tarana Hasanova.
Both the mother and child are in good health, receiving
necessary medical care. The hospital staff monitored Khamyyeva
throughout her pregnancy to ensure her well-being.
