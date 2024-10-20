Zelensky: Russia Fired More Than 20 Missiles, 800 Guided Bombs, 500 Drones At Ukraine In Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russia has used more than 20 missiles of various types, about 800 guided bombs, and more than 500 attack drones of various types against Ukrainians.

“Every day Russia strikes our cities and communities. It is a deliberate terror of the enemy against our people. This week, Russian terrorists have used more than 20 missiles of various types, about 800 guided bombs and more than 500 attack drones of various types against Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the world united for defense is able to withstand this targeted terror.

“Ukraine needs more air defense and long-range capabilities. I am grateful to all the partners who realize this and support us,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, as of 10:00 a.m., the Defense Forces had shot down 31 Russian drones that the invaders had used to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 19, and 13 more drones were lost.

Photo: OP