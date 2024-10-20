Ukraine's Foreign Minister To Visit Türkiye

Ukraine's Foreign Minister To Visit Türkiye
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha will visit Türkiye on October 20-22 for high-level talks on key issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation.
That's according to MFA Ukraine's press service, Ukrinform reports.
In Ankara, Sybiha is scheduled to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, as well as with Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.
The talks will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Türkiye in the Political and economic areas, as well as those of the defense industry, culture and arts, freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, and Black Sea security. Special attention will be paid to the Victory Plan recently presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's integration into NATO, and the Peace Formula "as a path toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.
In Istanbul, Sybiha will hold a series of negotiations and visit the defense-industrial exhibition, SAHA EXPO 2024, where he will hold separate meetings with representatives from the Turkish defense companies.
In addition, the minister will hold important meetings with the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in Türkiye. Sybiha will also visit the Istanbul University, where he will speak with faculty and students at the Department of Ukrainian Language and Literature, discuss possibilities of expanding academic cooperation and supporting Ukrainian language studies in Türkiye, the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland's President Andrzej Duda had a closed-door meeting with Ukraine's top diplomat Andrii Sybiha in Warsaw on October 1.
