Commercial Bank Participates In 2Nd Qatar Real Estate Forum

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank's Group CEO, Joseph Abraham, has participated in a panel discussion in the 2nd Qatar Forum which took place from 13 October until 15 October 2024 at Doha and Center, under the patronage of H E Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime of Foreign Affairs.

The Qatar Real Estate Forum and Cityscape Qatar brought together real estate experts and stakeholders from around the world, establishing it as a premier event for knowledge sharing, expertise exchange and exploring future trajectories within the real estate sector, while showcasing various opportunities within the growing industry.

Commenting on the Bank's proactive approach in driving growth in Qatar's real estate sector in the second panel discussion titled Financing Strategies and Regulatory Frameworks in Real Estate Sector, Joseph Abraham said:“Commercial Bank is one of the leading banks in financing real estate in Qatar and we have a wide range of mortgage and financing solutions to support investment in this area. We believe Qatar is an attractive market for long term real estate investors both resident and non-resident.

Qatar's property market offers attractive high-quality properties and excellent infrastructure at a very good relative price level which makes it an attractive option compared to markets like Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Commercial Bank was the first bank in Qatar to introduce a non-resident mortgage loan proposition that provides seamless real estate financing options for non-residents, promotes Qatar's residency scheme, and highlights the benefits of property ownership.

In addition, it has a wide range of mortgages for Qataris including an innovative Young Qatari mortgage program to encourage younger Qataris, mortgages for long term residents and also a Green Mortgage for sustainable real estate investments.

Additionally, Commercial Bank was also the first bank to partner with United Development Company (UDC), to participate in 10 international exhibitions and roadshows across Singapore, Hong Kong, France, United Kingdom, India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE to highlight real estate investment opportunities and the benefits of the Qatar residency program to attract foreign investments.

The Bank's efforts to continuously educate the market and offer the right products have positioned it as a key player in the industry.