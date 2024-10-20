Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Beit Lahia Massacre Disrespect To Int'l Law
Date
10/20/2024 3:04:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The recent massacre in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip, reflected the global community's failure to halt the Israeli occupation's disrespect of international law, said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.
The ministry added in a statement that the Israeli Occupation continued to subject the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, to all sorts of horrors including forced displacement, hunger, death, and destruction.
Individual and group murder by the Israeli occupation had become the norm, reiterated the ministry, which urged the international community to intervene and stop such heinous acts from continuing to go on unpunished.
It warned that the aggressive military solution had only proven extremely wrong, saying that resolving matter via diplomacy in accordance to international legitimacy was the only way to end the never-ending cycle of death and maiming against the hapless Palestinian people. (end) nq
MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108798861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.