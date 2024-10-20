Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Beit Lahia Massacre Disrespect To Int'l Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The recent massacre in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip, reflected the global community's failure to halt the Israeli occupation's disrespect of international law, said the Palestinian Foreign on Sunday.

The ministry added in a statement that the Israeli continued to subject the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, to all sorts of horrors including forced displacement, hunger, death, and destruction.

Individual and group murder by the Israeli occupation had become the norm, reiterated the ministry, which urged the international community to intervene and stop such heinous acts from continuing to go on unpunished.

It warned that the aggressive military solution had only proven extremely wrong, saying that resolving matter via diplomacy in accordance to international legitimacy was the only way to end the never-ending cycle of death and maiming against the hapless Palestinian people. (end) nq

