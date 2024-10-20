Iran’s, Pakistan’s ministers talk over two-sided trade relations

(MENAFN) Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Mohammad Atabak and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss enhancing trade ties between the two countries. The meeting took place during the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



During their discussions, both ministers emphasized the need to promote economic exchanges and agreed to hold further talks to identify and remove barriers hindering bilateral trade. Atabak highlighted the historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, expressing confidence in leveraging these ties to expand trade.



He extended an invitation to Kamal Khan to visit Iran, stating that preparations would be made for a formal agreement to be signed during the Pakistani minister's upcoming visit. Atabak noted that the current trade volume between the two nations is unsatisfactory, given their strong relations and shared interests, and both sides are optimistic about significantly increasing trade exchanges.



Kamal Khan described the talks as constructive, confirming that a visit to Iran is part of his plans. He acknowledged the agreements reached during their discussions and noted that many tasks remain for both countries to pursue together.



Recent statistics from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) revealed a 10 percent increase in the value of non-oil trade between Iran and Pakistan during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), compared to the same period the previous year.

MENAFN20102024000045015839ID1108798525