Iranian official announces plans to increase gasoline production to 129m liters per day

(MENAFN) Iran's Deputy Oil Minister and head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC), Mohammad-Sadegh Azimifar, announced plans to increase the country’s production to 129 million liters per day by the end of the seventh National Development Plan in 2027. Speaking at a recent conference, Azimifar emphasized the importance of boosting the production of high-quality products by maximizing the capacity of existing refineries and prioritizing projects that are already making significant progress.



He highlighted the need to enhance productivity in refineries and diversify the portfolio as essential strategies to meet the ambitious production goals. Azimifar pointed out that natural gas consumption (CNG) has decreased in recent years and mentioned the importance of addressing this decline by better utilizing existing capacities.



The deputy minister also noted that tackling the smuggling of petroleum products and fuel could lead to significant reductions in consumption.



In a related update, Jalil Salari, the head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), stated that the Shiraz Refinery's gasoline quality improvement plan is expected to elevate the percentage of the country’s gasoline produced to Euro 5 standards from the current 68 percent to approximately 71 percent. The Shiraz Refinery is producing 1.6 million liters of gasoline daily, which will contribute to the overall improvement in gasoline quality once the enhancement plan is operational.



Currently, Iran’s average daily gasoline production stands at 105 million liters, indicating a strong focus on increasing both quantity and quality in line with environmental standards.

MENAFN20102024000045015839ID1108798524