ICCIMA conducts meeting to address pressing environmental challenges

(MENAFN) The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Committee of Standards, Environment, Sustainable Development, and Water convened on Saturday to address pressing environmental challenges facing the country, as reported by the ICCIMA portal. During the meeting, committee members emphasized the necessity for Iran to leverage international resources and expertise to tackle issues related to energy, the environment, and water scarcity. They underscored that Iran's commitment to the Paris Agreement should be viewed as a collaborative effort rather than a politicized issue.



Reza Padidar, the head of the committee, highlighted the active involvement of the private sector in preparations for the upcoming 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP). He noted that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Iranian Energy Commission and the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, aiming to enhance Iran's representation and influence at the conference. This initiative reflects a broader goal of promoting Iran's environmental interests on an international stage.



The ICCIMA plans to draw on lessons learned from previous conferences to effectively advocate for Iran's environmental priorities in collaboration with the Department of Environment. Padidar expressed optimism about harnessing all available capacities to improve the country's environmental conditions and contribute to global efforts in mitigating climate change. He stressed the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent further increases in global temperatures, reinforcing the committee's commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

