Experts warn of potential blackout in Iraq if Israel targets Iranian energy facilities

(MENAFN) Economic experts are warning of a potential total blackout in Iraq if Israel targets Iranian facilities, as Iraq heavily depends on Iranian for its energy supply. This risk has prompted experts to urge the Iraqi to explore proactive solutions and seek assistance from Gulf states to mitigate the crisis. The growing reliance on Iranian energy has made Iraq's electricity sector vulnerable to regional geopolitical tensions.



Iraq imports significant amounts of from Iran to power its electricity grid, particularly for running gas-fired power plants in Baghdad and several southern regions. These gas imports fluctuate based on bilateral agreements between the two countries and Iraq's actual energy needs. On average, Iraq imports between 30 to 40 million cubic meters of Iranian gas daily, which is essential for keeping a large portion of the country’s power plants operational.



Energy expert Mohammed Al-Rawi noted that, since 2003, Iranian influence has led the Iraqi political elite to establish most of the country’s electricity generation infrastructure based on gas, ensuring a long-term dependency on Iranian supplies. This setup has made Iraq a key consumer of Iranian gas, particularly in the context of Western sanctions imposed on Iran. Al-Rawi further highlighted that recent reductions in gas imports from Iran have already diminished the amount of electricity available to Iraqi citizens, with even greater disruptions expected if Iran's energy infrastructure is attacked.



Iranian gas is vital for fueling power plants that generate around half of Iraq’s electricity. A disruption in these gas supplies could have a devastating impact on Iraq’s power grid, potentially leading to widespread outages. In addition to natural gas imports, Iraq also directly imports electricity from Iran, making the energy partnership between the two countries crucial for maintaining stability in Iraq’s electricity production.

