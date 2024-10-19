Amir's Visit To Italy Opens New Horizons For Cooperation: Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic H E Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada highlighted the significance of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Italy in bolstering the bilateral relations and opening up new horizons for cooperation across multiple fields, stressing that the visit affirms the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In remarks to QNA, the Ambassador said the visit comes at an important time in light of Qatar's pivotal role in securing supplies to Europe, noting that the focus would be on strengthening partnerships in this field in order to ensure constant cooperation, as Italy is the second largest importer of Qatari gas in Europe.

In reference to the most important topics to be discussed during the visit, he said the two sides will discuss topics related to economic cooperation, trade and investment, as well as cultural cooperation; noting that the two sides are set to sign memoranda of understanding, aiming to boost partnership in these fields.

The Ambassador indicated that the State of Qatar believes that economic cooperation with Italy will see significant growth in the future, in light of the strong economic relations between the two countries; referring to the bilateral trade exchange which reached QR20bn in 2023.

Qatar and Italy also enjoy strong and historical trade relations, and there are great opportunities to expand them further through joint investments. Italy was the 7th trading partner of Qatar in 2023.

In addition, the Qatar Investment Authority's investments reached QR10bn in various sectors in Italy, and there are 77 passenger flights and 35 cargo flights weekly between the two countries, the Ambassador added.

He highlighted plans to promote Qatar's investments in vital sectors in Italy, such as industry, tourism and hospitality, describing Italy as an important investment destination for its vast opportunities in these areas.

On the role that Qatar can have in supporting sustainability and renewable energy initiatives in cooperation with Italy, the Ambassador explained that Qatar can play a major role through its investments and expertise in the field of renewable and sustainable energy, and it seeks to enhance partnership with Italy in this regard in order to achieve the common goals. Opportunities for cooperation in this field can also be discussed and developed.

He expected that the two sides would also discuss new diplomatic and security initiatives to enhance military cooperation, in light of the regional security challenges. Giving an example of bilateral cooperation in this context.