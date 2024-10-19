Police Mobile Targeted In Remote-Controlled Bomb Blast In Buner, Injures Four Officers

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A mobile van in Buner district was targeted by a remote-controlled bomb, injuring four officers, including Sub-Inspector Shahid Khan. The explosion occurred in the Kankoai Mandanr area, leaving Sub-Inspector Khan critically injured, while the other officers sustained minor injuries.

Following the blast, a large police contingent swiftly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area and launching a search operation.

It is notable that just two days earlier, a similar attack occurred, targeting the residence of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) barely a kilometer away. According to police reports, unidentified individuals had planted explosives in the area, which were used to target the police van.

The mobile van was destroyed in the explosion. Police have collected evidence from the scene and have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.