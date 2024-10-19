Kuki Khel Tribe Ends 75-Day Sit-In After Successful Talks With Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber: The Kuki Khel tribe of Tirah has ended its 75-day sit-in at the Bhagyari checkpoint on the Pak-Afghan highway following successful negotiations with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur. Tribal elders announced the decision to conclude the protest and reopen the road after the talks.

According to sources, an important jirga (tribal council) was held between Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the Kuki Khel elders. The discussions centered around the issue of returning temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) to their cleared areas in Tirah. The jirga followed lengthy consultations on the matter.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPAs Sohail Afridi, and Abdul Ghani Afridi, as well as the Commissioner of Peshawar and the Deputy Commissioner of Khyber. During the talks, it was agreed that immediate registration would begin for the return of people to areas declared safe, and a timeline and action plan for the return of remaining displaced individuals would be set in consultation with relevant authorities in the coming week.

Following the Chief Minister's assurances, the jirga announced the cancellation of the planned march of displaced individuals towards Tirah and the end of the 75-day sit-in. Tribal elders expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Gandapur for resolving the issue peacefully, particularly the pressing matter raised on October 11. They expressed confidence that his leadership would help resolve their problems moving forward.

Chief Minister Gandapur reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the tribe's expectations, saying, "I will make every effort to live up to their trust, and the process of purchasing the necessary materials for the rehabilitation of displaced individuals will begin soon."

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the tribal people in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that their dignified return and resettlement remains a top priority for the government.