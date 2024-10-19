Road Closure In Parachinar Enters Sixth Day, Residents Face Shortages And Hardships

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Parachinar-Peshawar highway remains closed for the sixth consecutive day, causing severe difficulties for residents. According to the police, the road was blocked following an attack on a convoy last Saturday, disrupting all traffic.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Hameed Hussain reported that due to the road's closure, the of essential goods, including food, fuel, and medicines, to Parachinar and other Upper Kurram areas has been completely suspended. Markets and bazaars are empty as a result.

Hospital sources have revealed that even an ambulance carrying four bodies has been stopped at the Chappri checkpoint, further highlighting the gravity of the situation. Additionally, fuel shortages have left petrol stations empty, leading to school closures in the area.

Social activist Mir Afzal Khan has called on the government to take immediate action to reopen and secure the road, as hospital sources warn that patients, including children and women suffering from various illnesses, are at risk due to the lack of medical treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud stated that around 100 individuals have been arrested on charges of inciting unrest. Efforts to resolve the situation through negotiations and jirgas are also underway to restore normalcy.

The prolonged road closure has not only left residents stranded but also created a humanitarian crisis, as the lack of essential supplies continues to worsen.