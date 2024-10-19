Parachinar In Crisis: Roads Blocked For Seven Days Amid Security Concerns, Six-Year-Old Dies Due To Shortage Of Medical Supplies

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PARACHINAR: Ongoing road blockades in Kurram District, prompted by security concerns following recent shooting incidents, have entered their seventh day, causing severe shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies. The shortage has claimed the life of a six-year-old boy in a local hospital.

According to and hospital sources, the blockades began after an attack on a convoy last week, which resulted in 15 deaths and numerous injuries. The closure of the main Parachinar-Peshawar highway and other routes has left thousands of people stranded, with essential supplies unable to reach the affected areas.

The child, Syed Shah, tragically passed away in the hospital due to the lack of necessary medical treatment. Several other injured individuals are still fighting for their lives amidst the crisis.

Tensions escalated further when two people were killed, and seven others injured in an armed attack by motorcyclists in the Shingak area. In retaliation, local tribesmen killed three of the attackers.

Former Federal Minister Sajid Turi and MNA Hameed Hussain have urged the government and relevant authorities to reopen and secure the Parachinar-Peshawar highway. They also called for immediate action to restore peace and prevent further violence in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud confirmed that around 100 individuals have been arrested in connection with the recent violence. Peace efforts are underway, with members of a peace jirga from Orakzai and Hangu negotiating with local leaders to establish lasting peace in the area.