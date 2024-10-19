Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Received Over Rs 499 Billion In War On Terror Funds Over 14 Years

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received Rs 499 billion over the past 14 years as part of the War on Terror funds. This information was revealed in a report presented to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, detailing the allocation of funds under the 1% War on Terror share of the NFC (National Finance Commission) Award.

According to the report, provided by the provincial finance department, the details cover the period from 2010 to March 2024. The documents highlight that during the fiscal year 2010-2011, the allocated Rs 14.55 billion to the province.

The report indicates that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received its highest-ever allocation during the fiscal year 2022-2023, totaling Rs 70.66 billion. For the ongoing fiscal year 2023-2024, as of March, over Rs 56.46 billion had already been disbursed.

This financial support has been critical in aiding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's efforts to combat terrorism and address the challenges posed by years of insurgency and conflict in the region.