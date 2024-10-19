Three Dead, Five Hospitalized After Consuming Toxic Liquor At Wedding In Nowshera

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in Nizampur, Nowshera, three young men died and five others fell unconscious after consuming toxic homemade liquor during a musical gathering at a wedding celebration.



The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Atif Hussain, 22-year-old Luqman, and 34-year-old Asif Mehmood. The five unconscious individuals were rushed to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex for treatment.

Following the incident, the wedding organizer, Altaf Hussain, admitted to purchasing the homemade liquor from Attock City. Police have filed an initial report and launched an investigation. A formal case will be registered once the post-mortem reports are received.