Qatar, Italy: History Of Strong Strategic, Economic, Diplomatic Cooperation

The relations between the State of Qatar and the Italian Republic have always been distinguished by their depth and strength, considering the close strategic cooperation between the two countries in various economic sectors, infrastructure projects, energy, and others.

Over the past decades, the State of Qatar has built strong relations with many countries around the globe, based on Doha's belief in its strategic location in the Arabian Gulf and the region and its pivotal role regionally and internationally. The Italian Republic is one of the most prominent European countries that builds strategic bridges and close ties with Qatar in various fields.

As an extension of these strategic bridges, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani starts on today a state visit to the Italian Republic, during which His Highness will meet with President of the Italian Republic H E Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister of the Italian Republic H E Giorgia Meloni, and discuss prospects for developing bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, within the framework of distinguished partnership and fruitful cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, education, health and culture.

The visit is expected to contribute to developing cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, moving them towards broader and more advanced horizons. The visit is also expected to contribute to establishing an advanced stage of economic cooperation, such as increasing the volume of trade and exchange as well as important vital sectors between the two countries, which share mutual interests in various fields, and at various levels, including political, economic and military; interests that are based primarily on mutual respect and trust.

The Qatari-Italian relations have witnessed continuous mutual visits at the highest levels, with the aim of strengthening and developing these relations. One of the most prominent visits of which are the Amir's state visit to Italy in November 2018 and his official visit in January 2016. Another prominent visit is President of the Italian Republic H E Sergio Mattarella's state visit to Doha in January 2020.

The Qatari-Italian relations were established in 1992, when the two countries agreed to exchange the opening of their embassies. Since then, the two countries have witnessed rapid and solid development in all fields, especially in the economic and trade sectors.

At a turning point in the close diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the Italian Republic on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Qatari-Italian diplomatic relations, the first round of strategic dialogue between the two countries was held in Rome in February 2022, co-chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic H E Luigi Di Maio.

The Qatari-Italian meetings continued with the visit of H H the Amir to Rome in February 2023, during which His Highness held official talks with President of the Italian Republic H E Sergio Mattarella, that pertained strong bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields.

In September 2023, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic H E Giorgia Meloni visited Doha and met with H H the Amir, during which H H held an official talks session with Her Excellency that pertained bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, especially in the economic, investment, energy and defense fields. During the session, H H the Amir affirmed the State of Qatar's keenness to advance the distinguished relations between the two countries to broader horizons, and develop bilateral cooperation in various fields in a way that benefits the two countries and the two friendly peoples. For her part, Italian Prime Minister expressed her aspiration to consolidate the growing relations between the two countries, and renewed her country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its medical assistance during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its efforts to facilitate the evacuation of Italian citizens from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs considered the strategic dialogue an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in matters related to defense, security and economy. His Excellency also affirmed that the inter-trade has increased more than three-fold over the past ten years, noting that trade exchange grew by 56 percent during the first ten months of 2022, in addition to the growing interest of Italian companies in the Qatari market.

In a related context, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the State of Qatar for evacuating over a thousand Italian citizens during the events of 2021 in Kabul, expressing his gratitude for Qatar for agreeing to move the Italian Embassy from Afghanistan to Doha. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs also announced the appointment of an Italian cultural attache in Doha. This was followed by rounds of dialogue, activities and exchange of visits. On May 16, 2024, Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted the“Qatar-Italy Roundtable Business Meeting,” which was organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at the QC headquarters with the attendance of Deputy Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy H E Valentino Valentini and Chairman of QC H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani.

During the meeting, H E Valentino Valentini invited Qatari businesspersons to invest in Italy, commending the significant development Qatar is witnessing while indicating that Doha has become a hub for business and investment. He also noted that the Italian delegation comprised numerous leading Italian firms in various sectors and investment-related entities to discuss ways to establish trade and economic cooperation relations between the two countries, explaining that his country has carried out many legislative reforms to facilitate the business environment, as part of its efforts to become a business hub.

For his part, Chairman of QC H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani said that Italy is considered an important and promising trade and economic partner for the State of Qatar. He highlighted the robust and rapidly growing relations between Qatar and Italy, pointing out that their bilateral trade witnessed a remarkable growth of 80 percent in 2023, reaching QAR 20 billion, compared to QAR 11.1 billion in 2018.

Qatar's investment in the Adriatic Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal off the Italian coastal city of Rovigo, which opened in October 2009, is one of the most important outcomes of the distinguished relations between the two countries. The LNG terminal receives Qatari liquefied gas at a rate of 8 billion cubic meters annually, which is equivalent to 10 percent of Italy's needs.

The Qatari-Italian relations are linked by a set of agreements and memoranda of understanding covering cooperation in the economic, political, diplomatic, defense, investment, scientific, educational, health and cultural sectors, as well as many others. The two countries also established a joint Qatari-Italian businesspersons council to enhance economic relations and explore areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Italian Republic is Qatar's eighth largest trading partner, its seventh supplier, and one of the most important destinations for Qatari investments that have entered into various sectors and economic activities there. Qatari investments in Italy are concentrated in the real estate and hotel sector, as well as the development of some residential areas, in addition to investments by Qatar Airways.

Italy has an area of 300,000 square kilometers and a population of more than 60 million. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Italy was the seventh largest economy in the world and the fourth largest economy in Europe in 2008. It is a member of the Group of Eight, the European Union, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.