Top Events On October 20: Congress First List For Maha Assembly Polls, PM Modi In Varanasi, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events on October 20: From PM Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, for a series of events, and Congress's first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections, and Karwa Chauth celebrations, a series of events are lined up for today.

PM Modi in Varanasi, present ₹1360 crore Diwali gift

Prime Narendra Modi is expected to to Varanasi on Sunday, to inaugurate Sampurnanand Stadium, and Shankar Nethralaya outlet in the city.

Saturday's visit marks PM Modi's second visit to the city in his third term. He is also expected to announce results worth ₹1,360 crore, as per reports. In addition, the PM is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the new civil terminal of Kheria (Agra) Airport in Uttar Pradesh, and also inaugurate Phase 2 and Phase 3 of National Centre of Excellence Stadium during his visit.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Congress is scheduled to release the first list of names for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheduled on November 20.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20. The fast of Karwa Chauth has special significance in Hinduism. On this day, married women observe the 'Nirjala' fast, which is fasting without food and water, for the long life of their husbands.