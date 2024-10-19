US Embassy In Yemen Calls On Houthis To Release Detained Employees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADAN, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The US embassy in Yemen demand on Saturday the Yemeni Houthi militias to release its detained staff members.

"For three years, innocent Yemeni citizens have been held unjustly and illegitimately in detention by the Houthi militia," the US embassy said in a statement on the third anniversary of the staff detention.

"These men committed no crimes; they are being held hostage simply for having been employed by the US Embassy in Sana'a, working to build understanding and strong relationships between our two nations, and to provide for their families."

It went on to say that "It has also been more than four months since the Houthis cruelly took additional Yemenis hostage...again tearing people who were committed to their country away from their homes simply because of their routine work for the United Nations, non-governmental organizations and diplomatic missions".

The US embassy said that the Houthi militia is inflicting harm on innocent men and women, based solely on fanciful allegations, fabricated "evidence," and forced "confessions.

"We are deeply concerned about reports that the Houthi militia has referred some of these innocent detained Yemenis for prosecution on sham charges."

It reaffirmed solidarity with these innocent Yemenis and families who have endured this disturbing ordeal, which flagrantly violates the human rights of all those affected.

"We will not rest until they come home to their loved ones who miss them dearly, and we call on the Houthis to unconditionally release all these detainees immediately," it concluded. (end)

