Lubinets, French FM Discuss Russia's Crimes Against Ukrainian Children

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children during a meeting with French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot.

“First of all, I expressed my gratitude to the French for the steadfast and comprehensive support of Ukraine and our children who temporarily reside in France and receive everything they need for a full life. Every happy child who is safe is our victory,” Lubinets said.

According to him, France is a member of the International Coalition for the Return of Children, so children were the main topic of the meeting.

New French FM arrives in Kyiv

“I told about Russian crimes against young Ukrainians: abduction, illegal passportization, re-education and militarization. I also informed about the work of the Center, and the children who survived the Russian occupation told about their lives under Russian oppression, which once again confirmed the crimes of the Russians against our children,” Lubinets emphasized.

The parties discussed the next steps of cooperation within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Children and the development of a network of Child Protection Centers in Ukraine. Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within the framework of the 4th point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

As reported, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, October 19. The head of French diplomacy began his first visit by honoring the fallen defenders at the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square.

