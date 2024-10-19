Qadsia Beats Al-Nasr (2-1) In The 7Th Round Of Zain Premier League
10/19/2024 11:58:23 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Al-Qadsia football team beat Al-Nasr 2-1 in Saturday's 7th round of the Kuwaiti Premier League (Zain League).
At Mohammad Al-Hamad Stadium, Al-Qadsia took the home-field advantage and the fans and achieved victory with two goals.
Ismail Khafi scored the first goal in the ninth minute from an (acrobatic) shot that settled in the Al-Nasr net, while his teammate Mohammad Soula added the second goal in the 88th minute.
Rashed Al-Mutairi scored the only goal for Al-Nasr in the 94th minute.
With this result, Al-Qadsia raised its score to 10 points, occupying the fifth place, while Al-Nasr maintained its four points in the ninth place. (end)
