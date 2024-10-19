Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP Fields 6 Candidates; Nominee For Remaining One Seat Yet To Be Named

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for 6 out of 7 seats in which bypolls are scheduled on November 13 in Rajasthan.

The party has fielded Jagmohan Meena, brother of Rajasthan Kirori Lal Meena, from Dausa seat.

Kirodi Lal Meena had reportedly pitched the name of Jagmohan Meena for Lok Sabha too.

However, the party denied him a ticket. The BJP nominee from the seat lost to Congress' Murari Lal Meena in the general elections.

Kirodi Lal Meena was disappointed since then and recently tendered his resignation from the cabinet minister post.

However, the state government is yet to accept his resignation.

Shanta Devi Meena, wife of late MLA Amritlal Meena, has been named the candidate for Salumber seat.

Rajendra Bhambu is the BJP candidate from Jhunjhunu seat, while Rajendra Gurjar has been declared party candidate from Deoli-Uniyara, Revant Ram Danga is the party candidate from Khinvsar and Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh has been given the BJP ticket.

However, the BJP has not yet declared a candidate for Chorasi seat.

Bypolls are being held in seven seats in Rajasthan on November 13.

Five among these seven seats fell vacant after the legislators contested Lok Sabha polls and emerged winners.

Meanwhile, two seats went vacant after the demise of two MLAs.

These include Ramgarh and Salumber.

The bypolls across various Assembly constituencies in the state would be held along with the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Polling will be held in two phases in Jharkhand -- November 13 and November 20.

In Maharashtra, polling for the 288-member Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20.

The results will be announced on November 23.

The BJP is hopeful of putting on a good show in Jharkhand to retain power, while the party is in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra.