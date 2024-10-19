K'taka Bypolls: BJP Confident Of Putting Good Show In All 3 Assembly Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday said that "we must all work hard to win the upcoming bypolls in the three Assembly seats in the state".

Speaking at a meeting organised by Karnataka OBC Morcha on Saturday at the state BJP state office, Vijayendra said: "Victory is certain in Channapatna and Shiggaon constituencies, and we will make history in Sandur this time."

He criticised the Siddaramaiah-led government, saying: "Corruption is rampant in the state. The Congress has swallowed the funds meant for Dalit welfare. There is of Rs 187 crore in the Valmiki Corporation and there is a Rs 5,000 crore scam in MUDA. The return of 14 sites has proven the culprits, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no moral standing.

"In the one and a half years of this government, it has been drowning in scams, and there is no sign of developmental work happening anywhere in the state. People are talking on the streets about the Chief Minister who is avoiding resignation," he added.

Talking about the Sandur seat, Vijayendra said: "The BJP has not won in Sandur before, but this time the conditions are highly favorable for the BJP to win. We have every chance of registering victory, and we must work hard to create history in this constituency. Since this is an ST reserved seat, it holds importance for us."

He also had words of motivation for the newly formed teams. The state BJP chief said: "There is a wave against Congress in Sandur, and we need to seize this moment carefully to win the election. OBC votes are the second-largest group in Sandur, and we must meet with OBC communities and their leaders, hold meetings, and make voters aware of the contributions and plans the BJP has provided to this state and the nation."

During the meeting, preparations for the upcoming by-elections in Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon constituencies were discussed, and teams comprising state office bearers and workers from various OBC communities were formed. Later, district-wise reports on the BJP membership campaign were reviewed.

The meeting was presided over by OBC Morcha State President Raghu Kautilya. State Secretary Sharanu Tallikeri, OBC State General Secretary Somashekhar, Avvanna Mackeri were also present.