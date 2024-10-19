Kazakhstan And France Seek To Strengthen Bilateral Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan and France are actively exploring opportunities to bolster bilateral cooperation, particularly concerning existing French investments in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

These discussions occurred during a meeting between Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Sylvanus Guioguet, the Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan.

Kuantyrov emphasized France's role as a key strategic investor in Kazakhstan's economy, noting that total French investments have exceeded $19 billion since 2005. He expressed Kazakhstan's keen interest in collaborating on projects in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Ambassador Guioguet reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Kazakhstan's economic diversification efforts, highlighting the increasing number of French-backed projects within the country's investment landscape. Notable companies engaged in priority sectors include Alstom, TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, and Lactalis.

Following their meeting, both parties agreed to continue their joint efforts to enhance investment cooperation.