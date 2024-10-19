Kazakhstan And France Seek To Strengthen Bilateral Investment Cooperation
10/19/2024 8:08:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kazakhstan and France are actively exploring opportunities to
bolster bilateral cooperation, particularly concerning existing
French investments in Kazakhstan, Azernews
reports.
These discussions occurred during a meeting between Alibek
Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and
Sylvanus Guioguet, the Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan.
Kuantyrov emphasized France's role as a key strategic investor
in Kazakhstan's economy, noting that total French investments have
exceeded $19 billion since 2005. He expressed Kazakhstan's keen
interest in collaborating on projects in sectors such as
pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and renewable energy.
Ambassador Guioguet reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting
Kazakhstan's economic diversification efforts, highlighting the
increasing number of French-backed projects within the country's
investment landscape. Notable companies engaged in priority sectors
include Alstom, TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, and Lactalis.
Following their meeting, both parties agreed to continue their
joint efforts to enhance investment cooperation.
