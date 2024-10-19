Kuwait's Participation In UN Meet Mirrors Anti-Crime Advocacy -- Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait's participation in the 12th session of the of of the Parties to the UN against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) mirrored its solid advocacy of fighting the scourge, said a top diplomat.

Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam, the State of Kuwait permanent Representative at the UN in Vienna, said in remarks to KUNA, on Saturday, that such crimes threaten communities' stability and security worldwide that warrant coordination at the regional and international levels.

Ambassador Al-Fassam, who headed the Kuwait delegation at the session, said the State of Kuwait is keen on boosting the regional cooperation through information swap, coordination with international agencies such as the UN agency for combating drugs and crime and the Interpol.

He has affirmed that Kuwait has continued to update its legislations to bolster the facing of the organized crimes.

The session was held earlier this week. (end)

