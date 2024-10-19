Egyptian Pres': It Is Necessary To End War In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of ending the war in Gaza and Lebanon and advancing decisively towards a ceasefire, hostage exchanges, and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities.

Egyptian presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy stated in a statement on Saturday that this came during a meeting between President Sisi and a delegation from the US House of Representatives, headed by Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole.

Fahmy noted that the meeting focused on regional conditions, with the delegation keen to hear President Sisi's perspective on how to restore peace and security in the region and avoid the escalation of the conflict into a regional war.

El-Sisi mentioned the joint Egyptian-Qatari-American efforts over the past period, highlighting that political will from all parties and intense pressure from the international community are required to achieve progress that allows for restoring security and paving the way for peace.

President El-Sisi affirmed that establishing an independent Palestinian state is the key to defusing regional tensions and enhancing a sustainable peace and security, which serves the interests of the region.

For its part, the American delegation expressed pride in the strong strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, praising Egypt and its president for their ongoing efforts to establish peace and stability.

The delegation affirmed the US support for Egypt and its commitment to continued consultation and coordination on various issues that contribute to regional and international peace and security. (end)

aff











MENAFN19102024000071011013ID1108797308