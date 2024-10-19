MOTIONGATE™ Dubai celebrates John Wick’s 10th Anniversary with a week of exclusive perks

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 October 2024: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, is celebrating a decade of John Wick with an action-packed tribute to the iconic assassin. From 21st to 27th October, fans of Keanu Reeves and the John Wick franchise can step into the dangerous world of John Wick, packed with adrenaline-fueled experiences, exclusive prizes and one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

During the week-long celebration, those who visit MOTIONGATE™ Dubai in John Wick-inspired attire (all black outfit head to toe) will receive a FREE John Wick Continental Gold Coin at Iong’s Magic Shop, home of spellbinding illusions and mystical artifacts. The coins are available in limited quantities and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Adding an extra layer of fun, guests can immerse themselves in the John Wick experience by participating in a special social competition. Visitors dressed as John Wick can snap a photo at spots like Empire Café, Iong’s Magic Shop, or the Continental Hotel, follow @motiongatedubai, and use the hashtag #MGJohnWick10 to enter for a chance to win exciting prizes. These include limited-edition John Wick Annual Passes and day tickets to Real Madrid World. To top it off, guests can take home exclusive merchandise, making this celebration an unmissable event for action fans.

At the heart of the celebration is the record-breaking John Wick: Open Contract roller coaster, a jaw-dropping, 10-story, 4D free-flying coaster that plunges thrill seekers into the high-stakes world of the professional assassins. With every twist, turn, and freestyle spin of this adrenaline-pumping coaster, riders will face the ultimate decision – will they choose John Wick or hunt him down? The journey begins at the iconic Continental Hotel, bringing fans face-to-face with the dark, meticulously detailed universe of John Wick.

