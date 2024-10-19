Victorious Choice Wraps Up Its First Season In Delhi Golf Club League With Pride And Ambition

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) As the fourth season of the Delhi Club League nears the end, Victorious Choice, a team that made its debut during the season and will be turning their outings into 'learnings' as they look towards the future.

“This is our first year in the league. It is a matter of great pride to join an organisation like Delhi Golf Club. Golf is a which relaxes the mind and the body. We have learned many new things during the course of the tournament,” Kamal Poddar, Co-owner of Victorious Choice, told IANS.

Golf is not a largely followed sport in India which Kamal further touched upon whilst believing the lack of popularity is due to a lack of future.“Golf is not popular with the general public due to the lack of infrastructure. It does not have much of a following in the general public due to lack of infrastructure but the craze for the sport is definitely there," he added.

The team organised a road safety campaign ahead of the team's final game of the prestigious Delhi Golf Club League. As part of the initiative, the entire Victorious Choice team posed for a photo holding signs featuring road safety messages in multiple languages.

“Road safety is a challenging issue. The road network in India is the largest transportation network in the country and a lot of fatalities occur due to negligence. We decided to choose this for a topic to raise awareness and hopefully reduce the number of casualties that suffer,” he added.