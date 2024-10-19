Police Carry Out Baton Charge As Protest At Secunderabad Temple Turns Violent

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Tension prevailed near Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad here on Saturday as undertook a baton charge after some people protesting against the recent act of vandalism in the temple turned violent.

A few policemen and protestors were in the incident which occurred during the protest called by some right-wing groups to condemn the recent vandalism at the temple.

The Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had given a call for the Telangana shutdown to protest against on temples. A group of protestors sat on a protest in front of the temple, demanding that the person involved in the attack be handed over to them.

Trouble broke out when some of the protestors threw water bottles and stones, injuring a few policemen. The police responded with the baton charge.

Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned the police lathi charge. Its MLA Raja Singh demanded immediate action against the police officers responsible for the 'brutal' lathi charge on Hindus 'peacefully' protesting at the temple.

A man had barged into the temple on October 14 and desecrated the main idol of the temple. Locals caught hold of the person, thrashed him and later handed him over to police. Two days later, police identified the accused as Salman Salim Thakur alias Salman, a native of Mumbra, Near Mumbai. The police investigations revealed that the 30-year-old came to Hyderabad early this month to attend a month-long personality development workshop. On October 14 at about 4.30 a.m., he entered the sanctum-sanctorum of Sri Muthyalamma Temple located at Kummarguda, in the Market Police Station limits and damaged the idol.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Market Police Station under sections 333, 331(4), 196, 298, and 299 of BNS. According to police, Salaman came to Hyderabad to attend a personality development workshop, organised by the English House Academy at Hotel Metropolis, Regimental Bazar, Secunderabad. Police found that the hotel premises were rented illegally for running the academic course which has no formal permission. Necessary legal action is being taken up against the management for the same, police said.