Tata Group Unveils Plan To Create Half A Million Jobs In Manufacturing Sector

In a significant announcement, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran has unveiled plans to generate 500,000 jobs over the next five years.



The initiative, revealed during a symposium hosted by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management on Tuesday, will span various sectors including semiconductors, electric (EVs), batteries, and related industries.

Chandrasekaran underscored the critical role of manufacturing in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, stating that without substantial job creation in this sector, the country's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) would remain unfulfilled.



He pointed out the pressing need for employment opportunities, noting that approximately one million individuals enter the Indian workforce each month.

The Tata Group's ambitious plan encompasses investments in semiconductors, precision manufacturing, assembly, EVs, and batteries.



While specific details are still being finalised, preliminary assessments suggest these initiatives will have a multiplier effect on job creation.



Chandrasekaran highlighted key projects, including a forthcoming semiconductor plant in Assam and manufacturing units for EVs and batteries.

Beyond direct employment, the Tata Group Chairman anticipates the emergence of around 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within the manufacturing ecosystem.



This development is expected to further boost indirect job creation, particularly in sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, which Chandrasekaran described as having a 'multiplier effect' on employment.

Emphasising the scale of the challenge, Chandrasekaran concluded by stating the need to create 100 million jobs in India.



This announcement aligns with the country's broader economic goals and underscores the pivotal role of private sector investment in driving employment growth and industrial development.

